19:03 03.03.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire regime three times since the beginning of Wednesday, the Ukrainian soldiers have not been wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Ignoring the agreements reached on July 22, 2020 within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group, Russia-occupation forces continue to shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, on March 3, three violations of the ceasefire regime by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have been recorded. All of them were committed in the area of responsibility of the Skhid [East] task force," the JFO said in a message on the Facebook page.

Thus, the enemy opened targeted fire from grenade launchers of various systems near the settlements of Vodiane and Kamianka.

There are no combat losses among the personnel of the Joint Forces as a result of enemy shelling.

Interfax-Ukraine
