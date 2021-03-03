Indicators for identifying regions with significant spread of COVID-19 exceeded in 12 Ukrainian regions

Indicators for identifying regions with significant prevalence of COVID-19 are exceeded in 12 regions, data posted on the website of the Ministry of Health on Wednesday says.

According to them, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions, where the hospitalization rate and case detection rate are exceeded, are included in the "red" zone for COVID-19.

Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Ternopil regions are included in the "orange."

The rest of the regions are in the "yellow" zone.