11:20 03.03.2021

Ukraine can vaccinate five-seven mln people per month – Stepanov

Ukraine can vaccinate about 5-7 million people a month, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"With regard to capacity: we can reach 5-7 million vaccinations per month," he said.

The minister added that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 6,888 people have already received vaccinations, in particular, 1,983 vaccinations on Tuesday.

He stressed that by the beginning of next week Ukraine should reach 10,000 vaccinations per day.

"We are conducting a vaccination campaign in a cascade way, gradually increasing the number. I set a goal that at the end of this or the beginning of next week we reach 10,000 vaccinations per day. In general, by the end of 2021, we want to provide access to the vaccine for everyone," said Stepanov.

 

Tags: #ukraine #vaccination
