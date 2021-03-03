Russia-led forces once violate ceasefire regime in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian mercenaries in Donbas opened fire on Ukrainian positions once, without casualties reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on March 2, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once violated the ceasefire regime... There are no casualties or wounded among the defenders," the JFO staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Wednesday.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) operational-tactical group, not far from Vodiane in the Pryazovia area, the enemy opened aimed fire from automatic easel and anti-tank grenade launchers.

The headquarters stressed that the main goal of the enemy's actions remains to provoke the Armed Forces of Ukraine to open return fire, followed by accusations of violating the ceasefire regime.