Explosions were heard in the area of ​​deployment of the airborne assault battalion of the 155th Marine Brigade of Russia in Vladivostok, this happened as a result of a special operation of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informed sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the interlocutor, on the morning of May 30, at least two explosions were heard in the area of ​​deployment of the airborne assault battalion of the 155th Marine Brigade of Russia (near Desantnaya Bay). One in the area of ​​the checkpoint, and the second in the place where the personnel and command of military unit No. 30926 are located.

Local publications later wrote that damaged equipment was being removed from the territory of the military unit by "Urals." It was reported that at least ten ambulances and an evacuation helicopter arrived at the scene after the explosions. In turn, the Russian local authorities claim that two gas cylinders exploded, as a result of which "no one was injured."

The agency's sources note that a "counter-terrorist operation regime" has been declared in Vladivostok.

As is known, the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces is actively participating in the war against Ukraine. Russian marines fought in Mariupol, Vuhledar and Kursk region.