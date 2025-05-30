Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:47 30.05.2025

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has increased the volume of reservations for military personnel of enterprises, institutions and organizations that are determined to be critically important for ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

As reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

The decision introduced changes to the procedure for booking military personnel for the period of mobilization and for wartime, as well as to the criteria and procedure for determining enterprises, institutions and organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihoods of the population in a special period, as well as critically important for ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations in a special period.

They are supplemented by provisions regarding the features of booking military personnel of legal entities, regardless of their organizational and legal form, which provide security for fuel and energy complex facilities and whose founders, participants (shareholders) are business companies, in the authorized capital of which 100% of the shares (shares) are directly or indirectly owned by the state), as well as the criteria by which such legal entities can be determined as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihoods of the population in a special period.

In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the government allowed companies that are critical to ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations to book all military personnel - without restrictions.

"Previously, the limit was 50%, now it has been abolished. This means that those who support the army — from drones to medical supplies — will be able to stay in their jobs," he wrote on social networks. The government has also simplified the conditions for obtaining critical status for companies that protect energy infrastructure. In particular, managers now have the opportunity to choose three criteria from a list to confirm criticality.

