20:16 30.05.2025

The negotiations on 2 June should lead to an unconditional ceasefire or increased support for Ukraine

During the Black Sea Security Forum, People's Deputy and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko stated that the key outcome of the negotiations on 2 June should be an unconditional ceasefire. He stressed that if this does not happen, Ukraine and its allies must immediately move to Plan B, which provides for expanded military supplies and a new level of sanctions against Russia.

The politician emphasised the need for immediate decisions, noting that delaying the process only increases Ukraine's losses in the war, according to the European Solidarity website.

‘We need to stop losing territory, stop losing people and stop wasting time,’ Poroshenko said.

In addition to military support, he called for tougher economic restrictions on Russia, in particular the cessation of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Poroshenko stressed that these measures should send a clear signal to the international community, demonstrating Ukraine's readiness to act decisively. He also expressed hope that the new US administration would support this initiative and contribute to the implementation of Plan B.

In conclusion, Poroshenko stressed that only a comprehensive approach, including military aid, sanctions and economic initiatives, could change the situation and force Russia to reconsider its position on the negotiations.

