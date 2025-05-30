Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:39 30.05.2025

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"We discussed diplomatic efforts – ours and those of our partners. Russia ignores all calls from the world for a ceasefire and continues the killings. In addition, the Russians have not been able to present the so-called 'memorandum' for more than a week, which they promised to prepare immediately after the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange. Ukraine has not received any documents from them. Turkey has not either. In order for the meeting to be not empty, it is necessary to understand its agenda and properly prepare for the negotiations. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything to ensure that the next possible meeting is inefficient," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel following the results of the meeting.

He said the Ukrainian side values ​​working with Turkey to ensure that diplomacy works.

"We are grateful for the clear Turkish position – consistent and full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the president said.

According to the President's Office, during the meeting, Zelenskyy and Fidan paid special attention to the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. The president said it is necessary to continue to do everything possible to force Russia to end this war. Moscow must stop imposing its conditions on the world and start negotiating honestly.

Tags: #zelenskyy #fidan

