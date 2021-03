Ukraine registers 7,235 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 2,000 up since previous day

Ukraine has registered 7,235 new COVID-19 cases, 5,118 recoveries, and 185 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Ukraine reported 5,336 contagions on March 2, 4,285 on March 1, and 5,833 on February 28.

As of Wednesday morning, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine stands at 1,364,705, including 26,397 deaths and 1,182,036 recoveries.