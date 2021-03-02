Facts

12:24 02.03.2021

Ukraine to strengthen cooperation with NATO's medical rehabilitation Trust Fund

2 min read
Ukraine to strengthen cooperation with NATO's medical rehabilitation Trust Fund

Ukraine plans to strengthen cooperation with the NATO Trust Fund for the medical rehabilitation of military personnel, the Ministry of Social Policy press service said.

"On March 1, 2021, under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenko, a regular meeting of the Coordinating Council of the NATO Trust Fund on physical rehabilitation (prosthetics) of servicemen wounded in the anti-terrorist operation was held," the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry's press service said that the task of the project is to rehabilitate seriously wounded active military personnel, participants in hostilities in the ATO/JFO area in order to ensure that they can continue their military service.

It is noted that the members of the NATO Trust Fund supported this initiative and decided to prepare preliminary lists of servicemen in need of rehabilitation for assessment by Dutch specialists.

It is also said that the meeting discussed the prospects for the implementation of new initiatives of this project for the period 2021-2022.

In particular, ten new initiatives were supported from the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science, as well as the Plenipotentiary of the President of Ukraine for the rehabilitation of combatants. These initiatives include: extension of the project implementation period, professional training and education of specialists in prosthetics and orthotics in Ukraine, as a result of which specialists will be trained on the basis of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Prosthetics, Prosthetics and Rehabilitation of Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics in cooperation with the German educational school P&O Human Study in accordance with the internationally recognized ISPO Category AI standards, which will be able to produce prosthetic products using the latest technologies; procurement of medical equipment for institutions for the treatment (rehabilitation) of veterans subordinate to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Veteran Affairs, the Ministry of Health; professional training (advanced training) and exchange of experience of medical personnel.

Tags: #nato #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:40 02.03.2021
Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

15:42 02.03.2021
President of European Council: Fight against corruption, macro-financial aid, visa liberalization program conditioned on comprehensive judicial reform

President of European Council: Fight against corruption, macro-financial aid, visa liberalization program conditioned on comprehensive judicial reform

10:22 02.03.2021
U.S. Department of Defense announces new $125 mln aid to Ukraine

U.S. Department of Defense announces new $125 mln aid to Ukraine

09:51 02.03.2021
Ukraine expects to receive nearly $3 bln from IMF in 2021 – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine expects to receive nearly $3 bln from IMF in 2021 – Zelensky's advisor

09:14 01.03.2021
Ukraine registers 4,285 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 4,285 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

11:54 27.02.2021
Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B', outlook stable

11:17 27.02.2021
Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

11:45 26.02.2021
Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

11:40 26.02.2021
Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

10:13 26.02.2021
Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk discussed the prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and an Israeli manufacturer of irrigation systems

Special flight for Ukrainians wishing to return from Israel, scheduled for March 4 - The Embassy

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

Residents of occupied territories watch Dim TV channel

Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD