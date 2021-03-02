Ukraine to strengthen cooperation with NATO's medical rehabilitation Trust Fund

Ukraine plans to strengthen cooperation with the NATO Trust Fund for the medical rehabilitation of military personnel, the Ministry of Social Policy press service said.

"On March 1, 2021, under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenko, a regular meeting of the Coordinating Council of the NATO Trust Fund on physical rehabilitation (prosthetics) of servicemen wounded in the anti-terrorist operation was held," the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry's press service said that the task of the project is to rehabilitate seriously wounded active military personnel, participants in hostilities in the ATO/JFO area in order to ensure that they can continue their military service.

It is noted that the members of the NATO Trust Fund supported this initiative and decided to prepare preliminary lists of servicemen in need of rehabilitation for assessment by Dutch specialists.

It is also said that the meeting discussed the prospects for the implementation of new initiatives of this project for the period 2021-2022.

In particular, ten new initiatives were supported from the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science, as well as the Plenipotentiary of the President of Ukraine for the rehabilitation of combatants. These initiatives include: extension of the project implementation period, professional training and education of specialists in prosthetics and orthotics in Ukraine, as a result of which specialists will be trained on the basis of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Prosthetics, Prosthetics and Rehabilitation of Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics in cooperation with the German educational school P&O Human Study in accordance with the internationally recognized ISPO Category AI standards, which will be able to produce prosthetic products using the latest technologies; procurement of medical equipment for institutions for the treatment (rehabilitation) of veterans subordinate to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Veteran Affairs, the Ministry of Health; professional training (advanced training) and exchange of experience of medical personnel.