Facts

11:42 27.02.2021

Ukraine waiting for reaction of partner countries, intl organizations to shelling in Donbas on Feb 26 - delegation to TCG

1 min read
Ukraine waiting for reaction of partner countries, intl organizations to shelling in Donbas on Feb 26 - delegation to TCG

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) awaits the reaction of partner countries and the leadership of international organizations to shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas on February 26.

It is noted that 11 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded on February 26.

"Yesterday, on February 26, as a result of the shelling by Russian troops of our positions near Vodiane, nine servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were injured (another serviceman was wounded in another area as a result of an explosion on an unidentified explosive device), and then another got a bullet wound to the leg," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said on Telegram.

It is noted that the condition of the wounded is satisfactory, they received medical assistance.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC has sent the relevant notes to the OSCE SMM. We are also waiting for the corresponding reaction of the partner states and the leadership of international organizations," the report says.

Tags: #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:00 27.02.2021
Ukrainian side to discuss intensification of shelling in Donbas, blocking of intl humanitarian aid at TCG on March 3

Ukrainian side to discuss intensification of shelling in Donbas, blocking of intl humanitarian aid at TCG on March 3

08:53 27.02.2021
Zelensky replaces Ukraine's rep in TCG subgroup on social, economic issues

Zelensky replaces Ukraine's rep in TCG subgroup on social, economic issues

15:51 19.02.2021
Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

17:03 16.02.2021
ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

10:50 16.02.2021
European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

10:17 16.02.2021
Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

16:44 02.02.2021
Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

12:58 29.01.2021
Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

08:57 21.01.2021
Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

18:58 18.01.2021
Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

LATEST

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

Opposition activists set up tents outside Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

'Red' level quarantine restrictions may be introduced in seven regions of Ukraine in coming days - Liashko

Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD