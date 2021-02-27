Facts

11:17 27.02.2021

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukrainian medics diagnosed 8,172 people with coronavirus over the past 24 days and 4,766 recoveries and 151 deaths have been recorded, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 8,172 new COVID-19 cases as of February 27, 2021. In particular, 519 children and 292 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 2,806 persons were hospitalized, 151 died, and 4,766 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

As many as 8,003 new cases were recorded on February 26, February 25 saw 8,147 new cases, the minister reported 5,850 new cases on February 24, some 4,182 on February 23 and 3,206 on February 22.

As of Saturday morning, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1,342,016 coronavirus cases, including 25,893 deaths and 1,168,321 recoveries.

The largest number of new confirmed cases was recorded in the Ivano-Frankivsk region (892), Lviv region (696), the Vinnytsia region (694), the Chernivtsi region (670) and Zakarpattia region (621).

