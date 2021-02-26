Facts

12:23 26.02.2021

One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Since Friday midnight, Russian mercenaries in Donbas once violated the ceasefire regime, with Ukrainian servicemen reported as not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"As of 7:00 on February 26, the situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation remains under control. The Russian invaders recorded one ceasefire violation. For example, in the area of Pisky settlement, the enemy opened fire towards our positions from small arms ... There are no combat losses among our soldiers," the JFO headquarters said in its morning report on Facebook on Friday.

The JFO headquarters also stressed that over the past day, on February 25, 10 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation.

