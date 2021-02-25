Vakarchuk stays in Holos party - Rudyk

Musician Sviatoslav Vakarchuk remains a member of the Holos party, participates in voting and influences party decisions through existing mechanisms, leader of the political force MP Kira Rudyk said.

Sviatoslav Vakarchuk is a singer, he is going on tour with his new project. The Holos party is a structure that develops according to the national plan of the Holos party. Sviatoslav is a member of the Holos party. In my opinion, it is ineffective to think now about the past and how it could be. We are moving forward with the resources that we have now," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Rudyk said that today Vakarchuk has the same tasks as each member of the party: "to defend its reputation, to participate in voting, to influence the party's decisions through existing mechanisms."

However, when asked how often she appears in the party office, the leader of the Holos said: "I would say this: given the quarantine restrictions, not too often."

As reported, the Holos party held an extraordinary congress on June 26, 2020, at which it decided to change its charter, and also terminated the powers of the MP Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.