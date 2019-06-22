Facts

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Leader of the Holos party Svyatoslav Vakarchuk states that it is unacceptable to provide oligarchs with special conditions in restoring the eastern regions of Ukraine which suffered from the hostilities, noting that this threatens them with privatization by a limited circle of people.

"I fully share President Zelensky's desire to restore the infrastructure of Donbas. We need to give people a decent life. We should build roads, schools, hospitals. But can oligarchs be allowed to privatize a whole region? Before the war, Donbas had been completely under the control of oligarchs who denied admission to other investors and as a result, we lost part of Donbas," Vakarchuk statement reads about the intentions of the oligarchs to invest in the restoration of Donbas, published on his page on Friday.

"We cannot allow oligarchs to bargain special conditions for themselves. We must force them to live by the same rules as everyone else, make oligarchs pay taxes in Ukraine honestly. Having filled the budget, the state will be able to invest in the development of the infrastructure of Donbas and in the restoration of de-occupied territories when the time comes. We will do our best to make it happen," he added.

Tags: #vakarchuk #ukraine #donbass
