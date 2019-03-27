Vakarchuk urges Ukrainians to vote consciously in presidential elections, not "for fun"

Rock musician, public figure Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has called on Ukrainian citizens to vote responsibly in the presidential elections of Ukraine, not "for fun" and reminded that freedom is not an adventure.

"The election of the president of Ukraine is not funny for me. Thousands of our compatriots, including young people, gave their lives and are giving them right now so that you and I can freely choose. Remember this. Vote responsibly! We don't vote to have fun!" Vakarchuk wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.