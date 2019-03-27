Facts

12:06 27.03.2019

Vakarchuk urges Ukrainians to vote consciously in presidential elections, not "for fun"

1 min read
Vakarchuk urges Ukrainians to vote consciously in presidential elections, not "for fun"

Rock musician, public figure Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has called on Ukrainian citizens to vote responsibly in the presidential elections of Ukraine, not "for fun" and reminded that freedom is not an adventure.

"The election of the president of Ukraine is not funny for me. Thousands of our compatriots, including young people, gave their lives and are giving them right now so that you and I can freely choose. Remember this. Vote responsibly! We don't vote to have fun!" Vakarchuk wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Tags: #elections #vakarchuk #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:45 27.03.2019
Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

12:45 27.03.2019
Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

12:45 27.03.2019
Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

10:29 27.03.2019
One Ukrainian military wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in er past day

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in er past day

09:57 27.03.2019
Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

18:19 26.03.2019
Observers from Ukrainian Diaspora monitoring election process, media for disinformation spread outside Ukraine

Observers from Ukrainian Diaspora monitoring election process, media for disinformation spread outside Ukraine

18:10 26.03.2019
Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

17:50 26.03.2019
NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

17:49 26.03.2019
Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

16:06 26.03.2019
EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

Observers from Ukrainian Diaspora monitoring election process, media for disinformation spread outside Ukraine

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

LATEST

FSB, police searching homes of Hizb ut-Tahrir followers in Crimea

Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

Two Ukrainian soldiers injured in Donbas on Monday – Joint Forces Operation

Ukraine's border guard service denies U.S. special forces arrival

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD