Facts

22:06 21.07.2019

Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

1 min read

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that his party – the Servant of the People is ready to discuss possible cooperation with the Holos (Voice) party of Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

"Our proposal to Mr. Vakarchuk was voiced in the beginning of my presidential campaign. We can no longer insist, we have a slightly higher rating than Holos, but we are pleased to invite Mr. Vakarchuk to dialog," Zelensky said at a briefing in the headquarters of the Servant of the People on Sunday in Kyiv.

Tags: #zelensky #talks #vakarchuk #coalition
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:14 21.07.2019
Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

21:45 21.07.2019
Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

20:58 21.07.2019
Zelensky: premier should be guru of economy, new person

Zelensky: premier should be guru of economy, new person

19:11 21.07.2019
Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

17:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

17:28 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

13:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

12:33 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

11:50 20.07.2019
Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

18:05 19.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to 11 countries, in particular, U.S., Armenia, Turkmenistan, Cyprus, Argentina and Vatican

Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to 11 countries, in particular, U.S., Armenia, Turkmenistan, Cyprus, Argentina and Vatican

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

Servant of the People with 43.5% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.5%, European Solidarity 8.7%, Batkivschyna 8.1%, Holos 6.6% get into Rada – updated data of exit poll ordered by 112.ua

CEC starts publishing voting results, four parties get to Rada, Servant of the People with 48.64%

Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 44.2% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.4%, European Solidarity with 8.8%, Batkivschyna with 7.4%, Holos with 6.5% - national exit poll

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 49.39% as of 20:00 – CEC data from 100 constituencies

Servant of the People with 44.4% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life with 12.5%, European Solidarity with 8.5%, Batkivschyna with 7.7%, Holos with 6% get seats in Rada – 1+1 TV Channel exit poll

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 49.53% as of 20:00 – CEC data from 51 constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 49.53% AS OF 20:00 – CEC DATA FROM 51 CONSTITUENCIES

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD