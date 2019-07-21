Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that his party – the Servant of the People is ready to discuss possible cooperation with the Holos (Voice) party of Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

"Our proposal to Mr. Vakarchuk was voiced in the beginning of my presidential campaign. We can no longer insist, we have a slightly higher rating than Holos, but we are pleased to invite Mr. Vakarchuk to dialog," Zelensky said at a briefing in the headquarters of the Servant of the People on Sunday in Kyiv.