Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, currently the leader of the European Solidarity Party, and Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the leader of the Holos Party, have applied for joining the Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in the new Verkhovna Rada, a source at the Rada's secretariat has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The European Solidarity parliamentary faction submitted Poroshenko's candidacy and the Holos faction Vakarchuk's candidacy for joining the committee on Wednesday evening, the source said.

The Rada's Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee might be headed by Bohdan Yaremenko from the Servant of the People Party. The committee is expected to comprise ten lawmakers, six of them representing the Servant of the People.