Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the country's prime minister should be a serious expert in economy and a "new face."

"The question whether Vakarchuk is a prime minister or not. It seems to me that this is a question for Slava, for Vakarchuk, because it is a big responsibility, and it must be a guru of economy," he said at a briefing in the electoral headquarters of the Servant of the People party on Sunday evening.