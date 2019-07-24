Facts

17:30 24.07.2019

Vakarchuk elected Holos Party head to replace Yulia Klymenko

The Ukrainian Holos (Voice) Party changed its leadership on Wednesday and set the party's regional extension and local election preparations as its near-term goal.

The congress elected Svyatoslav Vakarchuk as party head, while Yulia Klymenko, who led the party during the parliamentary elections, will now focus on the economic agenda, the party's press service said.

"Now that the election campaign and a round of changes are over, I can concentrate on the development of the Holos Party. I am very grateful to Yulia for reorganizing the party, forming the campaign headquarters, and leading the campaign which saw Holos turn from nothing into a parliamentary party in just two months," Vakarchuk said.

Holos will continue to develop its regional structure and is beginning to prepare for local elections.

The next local elections are due next fall.

After 99.58% of the votes in Rada elections were counted, Holos had mustered 5.83% in the multi-mandate district (848,742 votes).

According to the party's website, Vakarchuk is leader of the party and Klymenko is head of the party and of its election campaign.

