G7 Ambassadors meet with NBU governor in Ukraine

During a meeting with Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko, the G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcomed the NBU's commitment to banking and economic reform, as well as Ukraine's fulfillment of its obligations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"G7 Ambassadors, in a meeting with NBU Governor Shevchenko, welcomed the NBU's commitment to helping Ukraine drive banking and economic reform, and meet its commitments to the IMF and other international financial institutions," the G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

The diplomats said the G7 supports strong and independent NBU, which will contribute to the economic stability of Ukraine and the prosperity of all Ukrainians.