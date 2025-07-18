Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:57 18.07.2025

National Bank publishes mortgage lending development strategy

2 min read
National Bank publishes mortgage lending development strategy
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has published a mortgage lending strategy approved earlier by the Financial Stability Council and the NBU Board, aimed at developing market mechanisms and housing affordability.

"Our lending development strategy, approved a year ago, has proven its effectiveness. We have new agreements with various state institutions to give impetus to the development of market mortgages," the NBU website reported, citing a comment by National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyy.

It is noted that the strategy, developed in accordance with the concept agreed with the International Monetary Fund, provides for a number of infrastructure changes. Its main goal is to calibrate state support in accordance with market conditions and create an efficient housing market.

Key objectives identified within the strategy include reducing the level of risks through the introduction of a mass war risk insurance product and improving the legislative regulation of residential real estate construction.

The strategy also aims to ensure accessible and understandable lending by improving the state support model and disclosure standards in accordance with EU norms. The document provides for strengthening the protection of creditors' rights by updating the procedures for resolving problem debts.

"In addition, the further development of mortgage lending and its scaling will be ensured by the development and implementation of securitization and covered bond issuance into Ukrainian legislation," the regulator noted.

The implementation of the measures envisaged in the mortgage lending development strategy is entrusted to the National Bank, the government and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission. An important role is also assigned to the Verkhovna Rada, which must ensure the introduction of relevant amendments to the current legislation.

The implementation of most of the strategy's measures will begin in parallel, but legislative reforms will require more time. A Roadmap will be developed to detail all measures. In the future, this strategy should become an element of the broader Housing Strategy.

Tags: #strategy #nbu

MORE ABOUT

20:59 16.07.2025
Ukrenergo resumes public discussions of company's strategy for ten-year perspective

Ukrenergo resumes public discussions of company's strategy for ten-year perspective

14:42 07.07.2025
Ukraine's intl reserves up 1.2% in June, euro share rises to 13.9% – National Bank

Ukraine's intl reserves up 1.2% in June, euro share rises to 13.9% – National Bank

20:54 30.06.2025
NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

20:23 30.06.2025
NBU restricts two credit unions from providing certain types of financial services until end of 2025

NBU restricts two credit unions from providing certain types of financial services until end of 2025

21:02 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

17:52 16.06.2025
Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions drop 8.4% last week

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions drop 8.4% last week

18:36 06.06.2025
NBU's currency liberalization will comply with 'new money-new conditions' principle, volume of old obligations too large

NBU's currency liberalization will comply with 'new money-new conditions' principle, volume of old obligations too large

14:14 05.06.2025
Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

21:03 28.05.2025
Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

19:47 26.05.2025
NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

HOT NEWS

Ukraine must decide 2026 budget scenario and clarify reform strategy – IMF mission chief

Svyrydenko: We’re preparing to introduce full moratorium on business inspections in near future

Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

Arterium denies accusations of illegal activity in territory of Russia

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

LATEST

We expect the IMF to continue and possibly increase support in 2026 – Pidlasa

Ukraine must decide 2026 budget scenario and clarify reform strategy – IMF mission chief

Sanofi, Into-Sana medical center network announce strategic partnership

Trypilsky Packaging Plant maintains slight reduction in corrugated packaging output for six months

Ruta paper products maker accelerates rate of production growth to 30% in six months

2025 harvest rate is 54.6% behind last year's, 7.2 mln tonnes of grain threshed – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

Svyrydenko: We predict GDP growth to be at least 3% in 2025

Opposition ex-Dpty PM for European Integration warns of risks of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agriculture unification

Svyrydenko: We’re preparing to introduce full moratorium on business inspections in near future

AD
AD