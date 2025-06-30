NBU restricts two credit unions from providing certain types of financial services until end of 2025

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to apply measures of influence to the credit unions "Svit" and "Zakhyst" due to their non-compliance with prudential standards.

As reported on the NBU website, the measures of influence were applied in the form of a restriction until December 31, 2025 of a certain type of financial service provided by a credit union on the basis of a standard license, namely the provision of funds and bank metals on credit to credit union members. Namely, the conclusion of new, extension, and amendments to existing credit agreements, as a result of which the amount of obligations of a member, group of members of a credit union or another credit union to the credit union will exceed 15% of the credit union's regulatory capital.

Such decisions were adopted by the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Non-Banking Financial Services Markets on June 30, 2025.