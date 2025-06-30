Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:23 30.06.2025

NBU restricts two credit unions from providing certain types of financial services until end of 2025

1 min read

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to apply measures of influence to the credit unions "Svit" and "Zakhyst" due to their non-compliance with prudential standards.

As reported on the NBU website, the measures of influence were applied in the form of a restriction until December 31, 2025 of a certain type of financial service provided by a credit union on the basis of a standard license, namely the provision of funds and bank metals on credit to credit union members. Namely, the conclusion of new, extension, and amendments to existing credit agreements, as a result of which the amount of obligations of a member, group of members of a credit union or another credit union to the credit union will exceed 15% of the credit union's regulatory capital.

Such decisions were adopted by the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Non-Banking Financial Services Markets on June 30, 2025.

Tags: #nbu

MORE ABOUT

20:54 30.06.2025
NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

17:52 16.06.2025
Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions drop 8.4% last week

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions drop 8.4% last week

18:36 06.06.2025
NBU's currency liberalization will comply with 'new money-new conditions' principle, volume of old obligations too large

NBU's currency liberalization will comply with 'new money-new conditions' principle, volume of old obligations too large

14:14 05.06.2025
Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

21:03 28.05.2025
Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

19:47 26.05.2025
NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

16:25 26.05.2025
PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

20:54 19.05.2025
NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

20:19 14.05.2025
NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

15:16 10.05.2025
NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

LATEST

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.4 times in Jan-May, mainly from China

Budget Declaration based on devaluation of up to UAH 44.8 per $1 by 2026, UAH 45.8 per $1 by 2028

GDP growth due to war prolongation to slow down to 2.4% in 2026, defense to require another UAH 775 bln – Budget Declaration

Budget declaration provides for reduction in deficit to 9.9% of GDP in 2026, 5.2% of GDP in 2027, 3.8% of GDP in 2028

Cabinet predicts acceleration of Ukraine's GDP growth to 4.5% in 2026, 5% in 2027 – Budget Declaration

PrivatBank to sell 'bad' loans worth UAH 5.2 billion through SETAM

Imports of passenger cars to Ukraine in Jan-May increase by 5%

Ukraine increases scrap metal exports by 45.5% in Jan-May, most sharply in Feb-May

Prosecutor General promises audit of business-related cases

High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Chernyshov in form of UAH 120 mln bail

AD
AD