Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

Ukraine currently has only $22 billion confirmed out of $35 billion in external financing needed for 2026, and negotiations with partners, in particular the IMF, are ongoing regarding the remaining amount, said Andriy Pyshnyy, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"We understand that 2026 currently provides for the receipt, and our expectations are actually based on this - on a scenario of $35 billion in external financing, of which $22 billion are confirmed," Pyshnyy said during a press briefing on the decisions of the NBU board on monetary policy on Thursday.

Pyshnyy noted that both the Minister of Finance and the new Prime Minister are openly talking about this, and the entire Ukrainian team is working to clearly identify all sources from which Ukraine should receive a sufficient and stable amount of international financial assistance. As for the funds that are not enough, relevant negotiations with the IMF are currently underway.

"And, as has been repeatedly noted, part of these negotiations will be our interaction with the International Monetary Fund, because we are currently working with them to form a certain concept and approach to a new, updated program of interaction and expanded financing, which will take into account the new realities related to security risks, the dynamics of the recovery of the macroeconomic situation and geopolitics," the NBU chairman added.

NBU Deputy Governor Yuriy Heletiy also commented on the issue of reducing international reserves by $4 billion.

"The $4 billion reduction compared to the previous forecast is primarily due to higher demand for imported goods amid a wider budget deficit, as well as lower exports due to the harvest situation and the cancellation of preferential trade regime with the European Union," he added.