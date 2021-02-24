Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian group on education to be held in Kyiv

The founding meeting of the Ukrainian-Hungarian group on education will be held in Kyiv on Wednesday, February 24, said Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary Liubov Nepop.

"Today in Kyiv, the founding meeting of the Ukrainian-Hungarian Interdepartmental Group on Education will be held to discuss the implementation of the educational legislation of Ukraine. We are waiting for the Hungarian delegation to hold a constructive conversation," the ambassador wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.