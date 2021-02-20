Facts

14:11 20.02.2021

Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

2 min read
Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

This year, the design and construction work on the creation of the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity will finally begin in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

"Today, on the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, it is especially important to receive information about the completion of long-term negotiations on the beginning of the creation of the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity. Ukraine must properly honor the memory of the tragic events of 2013-2014. In memory of the victims and in gratitude for the Heroes of Maidan. This is a priority task for the country …," Zelensky's press service quoted him as saying.

As Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko reported to the Head of State, the agreement on the terms of use of the project of the winners of the architectural contest was recently reached, which allows announcing the beginning of the design and construction work this year.

According to him, the contest took place a long time ago, but in previous years no one tried to speed up the resolution of this issue.

Tkachenko added that even without the premises, the Museum annually implemented a number of projects to honor the participants of the Revolution of Dignity and prepared a large-scale program for the Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in 2021.

"And it is our duty to continue fighting for the country. Because the struggle continues. The desire for freedom is what unites Ukrainians. That's why we will never give up," he said.

Tags: #revolution_of_dignity #museum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:43 17.02.2021
Delaying investigation of crimes committed during Revolution of Dignity unacceptable - Rada

Delaying investigation of crimes committed during Revolution of Dignity unacceptable - Rada

17:04 12.01.2021
Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

12:06 19.11.2020
Revolution of Dignity Museum being searched

Revolution of Dignity Museum being searched

12:57 17.07.2018
Heavenly Hundred memorial planned opening in Kyiv set for February 2019

Heavenly Hundred memorial planned opening in Kyiv set for February 2019

10:20 02.07.2018
Revolution of Dignity museum to be built in Kyiv under project of German architects

Revolution of Dignity museum to be built in Kyiv under project of German architects

16:30 03.11.2017
Khanenko Museum art collection in danger because heating not turned on

Khanenko Museum art collection in danger because heating not turned on

18:13 08.09.2017
Mariupol Museum employees suspected of illegal transferring of 52 paintings of 18th-19th century to Simferopol in spring 2014

Mariupol Museum employees suspected of illegal transferring of 52 paintings of 18th-19th century to Simferopol in spring 2014

11:48 10.10.2016
Netherlands museum receives 5 paintings from Ukraine stolen 11 years ago

Netherlands museum receives 5 paintings from Ukraine stolen 11 years ago

17:13 13.06.2016
Recovered Verona museum paintings put on show in Khanenko Museum in Kyiv

Recovered Verona museum paintings put on show in Khanenko Museum in Kyiv

11:31 12.05.2016
Ukraine recovers 17 paintings stolen from Verona museum

Ukraine recovers 17 paintings stolen from Verona museum

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

Minister Tkachenko: NSDC decision is beginning of new era, when enemy is called by name

LATEST

Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Forced Russian passportization affects about 400,000 Ukrainians in ORDLO, more than 2.5 mln in Crimea – Reznikov

Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

EC President says of difficulties with launch of production of vaccines against COVID-19

Merkel disappointed with lack of progress in implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas

U.S. should restore strategic dialogue with Ukraine – Volker

Moscow City Court credits another 45 days to Navalny's term to be served in Yves Rocher case

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Pentagon chief reaffirms U.S. commitment to building up Ukraine's military capabilities to defend against Russian aggression

Georgia seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases, total number exceeds 268,000

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD