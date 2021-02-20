Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

This year, the design and construction work on the creation of the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity will finally begin in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

"Today, on the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, it is especially important to receive information about the completion of long-term negotiations on the beginning of the creation of the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity. Ukraine must properly honor the memory of the tragic events of 2013-2014. In memory of the victims and in gratitude for the Heroes of Maidan. This is a priority task for the country …," Zelensky's press service quoted him as saying.

As Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko reported to the Head of State, the agreement on the terms of use of the project of the winners of the architectural contest was recently reached, which allows announcing the beginning of the design and construction work this year.

According to him, the contest took place a long time ago, but in previous years no one tried to speed up the resolution of this issue.

Tkachenko added that even without the premises, the Museum annually implemented a number of projects to honor the participants of the Revolution of Dignity and prepared a large-scale program for the Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in 2021.

"And it is our duty to continue fighting for the country. Because the struggle continues. The desire for freedom is what unites Ukrainians. That's why we will never give up," he said.