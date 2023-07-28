Zelenskyy vetoes law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed a law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada to allocate an additional UAH 573.9 million to complete the construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide.

According to the information published in the card of relevant bill No. 9437 on the Verkhovna Rada's website, on July 27 it returned to the parliament with the proposals of the head of state.

In the accompanying documents to the bill and related to the work on it, there is currently no text of the president's proposals.

As reported, on July 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the allocation of an additional UAH 573.9 million to complete the construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide. The adoption of bill No. 9437 as a basis and in general was supported by 312 MPs at the plenary session. The main official events dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 are planned on the platform of this museum.