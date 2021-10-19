Facts

17:05 19.10.2021

Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

A Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression has been created in Ukraine, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"Finally, the Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression, which we have just presented, appeared in Ukraine. This project collects and visually illustrates the facts of violations of the territorial integrity of our state by Russia. It details 20 cases related to the occupation of Crimea," Tkachenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, the Museum tells about the disappearances and abductions of people, environmental, military and other crimes that Russia has been committing since 2014. "Documentary facts, together with photo and video evidence and publications of independent media, oral testimony, personal and court cases - all this was used to display a more complete, real picture. We need to virtually defend ourselves, because the war is on different fronts, including on the front of fakes and forges," he said.

The minister said that at the moment the virtual museum presents an exposition about crimes in Crimea, and further plans - cases of the occupation of Donbas.

"Such projects are part of the successful implementation of the NSDC's information security strategy. The information of the resource will also be useful for foreign journalists as a reliable source for covering the topic. An English version is available for this. In fact, the Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression will simplify the work in terms of the evidence base on the annexation of Crimea," Tkachenko said.

The museum is available at the link: https://rusaggression.gov.ua/ua/home.html

Tags: #russian_aggression #museum
