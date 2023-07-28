President asks Rada to reject law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed a law passed by the Verkhovna Rada to allocate an additional UAH 573.9 million for the completion of the construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide and asks the Parliament to reject it.

According to the information published in the card of relevant bill No. 9437 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, on July 27 it returned to the parliament with the proposals of the head of state.

"I believe that the efforts of all public agencies and local self-government agencies should be aimed at making vital decisions, first of all, bringing Ukraine's victory closer, therefore I propose to reject the law," the president said.

Without denying the need to complete the reconstruction and construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, the head of state said he could not agree with the method proposed in the law for resolving this issue amid Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Currently, the state's priority and duty is to properly ensure national security and defense to repel armed aggression, primarily the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons, military and other equipment, food, clothing and other material resources," he said.

The amendments proposed by the law provide for the establishment of budgetary assignments to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine under the budgetary program 3801280 "Fund for the development of institutions of national importance, including their construction" in the amount of UAH 573,883 by reducing the volume of budgetary assignments by the same amount to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine under the budget program 3511030 "Reserve fund."

With this in mind, the president drew attention to the fact that the budget reserve fund is formed to carry out unforeseen expenses, which "are not of a permanent nature and could not be provided for when drafting the budget, and decisions on the allocation of funds from the reserve fund of the national budget are made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (parts one, two of Article 24 of the Budget Code of Ukraine)."