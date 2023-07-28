Facts

20:01 28.07.2023

President asks Rada to reject law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

2 min read
President asks Rada to reject law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed a law passed by the Verkhovna Rada to allocate an additional UAH 573.9 million for the completion of the construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide and asks the Parliament to reject it.

According to the information published in the card of relevant bill No. 9437 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, on July 27 it returned to the parliament with the proposals of the head of state.

"I believe that the efforts of all public agencies and local self-government agencies should be aimed at making vital decisions, first of all, bringing Ukraine's victory closer, therefore I propose to reject the law," the president said.

Without denying the need to complete the reconstruction and construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, the head of state said he could not agree with the method proposed in the law for resolving this issue amid Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Currently, the state's priority and duty is to properly ensure national security and defense to repel armed aggression, primarily the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons, military and other equipment, food, clothing and other material resources," he said.

The amendments proposed by the law provide for the establishment of budgetary assignments to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine under the budgetary program 3801280 "Fund for the development of institutions of national importance, including their construction" in the amount of UAH 573,883 by reducing the volume of budgetary assignments by the same amount to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine under the budget program 3511030 "Reserve fund."

With this in mind, the president drew attention to the fact that the budget reserve fund is formed to carry out unforeseen expenses, which "are not of a permanent nature and could not be provided for when drafting the budget, and decisions on the allocation of funds from the reserve fund of the national budget are made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (parts one, two of Article 24 of the Budget Code of Ukraine)."

Tags: #veto #holodomor #museum

MORE ABOUT

15:56 28.07.2023
Zelenskyy vetoes law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

Zelenskyy vetoes law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

11:20 07.07.2023
The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

12:18 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Croatia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Zelenskyy: Croatia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

09:15 26.05.2023
House of Commons of British Parliament recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

House of Commons of British Parliament recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

20:56 17.05.2023
Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

20:46 17.05.2023
French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

19:52 26.04.2023
Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

09:46 29.03.2023
France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

20:31 27.03.2023
Stefanchuk: We start discussion with UK Parliament on recognizing Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Stefanchuk: We start discussion with UK Parliament on recognizing Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

14:15 15.12.2022
European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

Stefanchuk: No constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law

LATEST

Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO, ZAPORIZHIA – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

Comprehensive restoration of Borodianka, Posad-Pokrovske to start in Aug

Danilov: Events in Taganrog are result of Russian air defense's incompetent actions

New academic year in Ukraine to start on Sept 1, end on June 28

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

AD
AD
AD
AD