Facts

18:29 11.11.2022

Museum of World War II in Kyiv can be turned into Museum of liberation struggle for Ukraine’s independence – Tkachenko

1 min read
Museum of World War II in Kyiv can be turned into Museum of liberation struggle for Ukraine’s independence – Tkachenko

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko says that the Museum of the Second World War in Kyiv can be turned into a Museum of the liberation struggle for the independence of Ukraine.

"We talked with the director of the World War II Museum about rethinking the museum itself, taking into account recent events. There is a vision in general that this museum can be a Museum of the liberation struggle for the independence of Ukraine. Relatively speaking, since the times of the last century," he said on the air of the national telethon on Friday afternoon.

The minister also noted that he held meetings with Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko regarding the place of construction of the Pantheon of Heroes in the capital.

Tags: #museum

MORE ABOUT

17:05 19.10.2021
Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

10:54 30.06.2021
All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

14:11 20.02.2021
Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

17:04 12.01.2021
Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

12:06 19.11.2020
Revolution of Dignity Museum being searched

Revolution of Dignity Museum being searched

12:57 17.07.2018
Heavenly Hundred memorial planned opening in Kyiv set for February 2019

Heavenly Hundred memorial planned opening in Kyiv set for February 2019

10:20 02.07.2018
Revolution of Dignity museum to be built in Kyiv under project of German architects

Revolution of Dignity museum to be built in Kyiv under project of German architects

16:30 03.11.2017
Khanenko Museum art collection in danger because heating not turned on

Khanenko Museum art collection in danger because heating not turned on

18:13 08.09.2017
Mariupol Museum employees suspected of illegal transferring of 52 paintings of 18th-19th century to Simferopol in spring 2014

Mariupol Museum employees suspected of illegal transferring of 52 paintings of 18th-19th century to Simferopol in spring 2014

11:48 10.10.2016
Netherlands museum receives 5 paintings from Ukraine stolen 11 years ago

Netherlands museum receives 5 paintings from Ukraine stolen 11 years ago

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Funds raised for first marine drone of Ukrainian production, it to be called Kherson – Fedorov

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

Videos with Ukrainian military in Kherson uploaded to social networks

Ukraine returns 45 AFU servicemen during new prisoner swap – Yermak

LATEST

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to launch Prague-Chop train

Funds raised for first marine drone of Ukrainian production, it to be called Kherson – Fedorov

Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

Videos with Ukrainian military in Kherson uploaded to social networks

Ukraine, USA to work on synchronization of sanctions

Ukraine returns 45 AFU servicemen during new prisoner swap – Yermak

Humanitarian situation in Kherson is poor

AFU repels enemy attacks in 14 settlements, 33 strikes inflicted on enemy positions – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD