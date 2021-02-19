NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take the necessary measures to preserve and operate a part of oil product pipelines with a total length of 1,433 kilometers passing through the territory of Ukraine.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has to immediately determine the central executive authority responsible for the preservation and operation of part of the oil product pipelines, and take measures to ensure the protection of the economic interests of the government," the presidential press service said.

It is noted that the NSDC made a decision to take urgent measures to return the public property of the people of Ukraine.

The law enforcement agencies were tasked with clarifying the circumstances under which state-owned property ended up in private hands.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said the matter concerns the Prykarpatzakhidtrans oil product pipeline.