Facts

18:13 19.02.2021

NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

1 min read
NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take the necessary measures to preserve and operate a part of oil product pipelines with a total length of 1,433 kilometers passing through the territory of Ukraine.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has to immediately determine the central executive authority responsible for the preservation and operation of part of the oil product pipelines, and take measures to ensure the protection of the economic interests of the government," the presidential press service said.

It is noted that the NSDC made a decision to take urgent measures to return the public property of the people of Ukraine.

The law enforcement agencies were tasked with clarifying the circumstances under which state-owned property ended up in private hands.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said the matter concerns the Prykarpatzakhidtrans oil product pipeline.

Tags: #oil_products #nsdc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:46 19.02.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

18:16 19.02.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

16:17 19.02.2021
NSDC subject should not be fate of Shariy, Pryamiy TV channel, but issue of Cabinet – expert

NSDC subject should not be fate of Shariy, Pryamiy TV channel, but issue of Cabinet – expert

15:12 13.02.2021
Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

13:49 06.02.2021
Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

19:39 03.02.2021
Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

13:44 30.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

10:54 29.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

18:30 28.01.2021
Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

15:45 27.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

LATEST

Foreign Minister notes Ambassador Korniychuk's efforts to receive Pfizer vaccine

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD