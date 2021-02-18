Kyiv's presidential representative office in ARC refutes info about resumption of railway communication with Crimea before peninsula's de-occupation

Ukraine does not plan to restore direct railway communication with Crimea before the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territory, the press service of the Ukrainian presidential office in the ARC said.

"In connection with the dissemination of deliberately false information in the propaganda media by representatives of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation in order to incite hostility and manipulate the consciousness of the inhabitants of the Crimean peninsula, the Office of the President of Ukraine reminds that Ukraine is not considering the use of force to return Crimea. The leading instruments on the way of de-occupation of the ARC and the city of Sevastopol are political, diplomatic and sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation," the message posted on its Facebook page says.

It is also noted that measures to improve the railway passenger traffic between areas close to the checkpoint on the administrative border with Crimea and strategic settlements located on the mainland of Ukraine will be carried out solely for the purpose of reintegrating residents of the temporarily occupied territories and improving the conditions for crossing the administrative border.