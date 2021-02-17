German Ambassador notes importance of judicial reform in Ukraine

Reform of decentralization and judicial reform are important on the path of Ukraine's European integration, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen has said.

"This is already my 12th year in Ukraine, and I really want to make a contribution to bring Ukraine closer to the EU and, in my opinion, there are two very important topics. The first is the reform of decentralization. Last year we successfully completed the stage of unification of territorial communities, there were very successful local elections, and now we are still working on what legal status the communities will have, what kind of finance they will receive directly," Feldhusen said at a virtual meeting, broadcasting on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to her, it is important that communities can now actively work in the interests of their residents.

"But this reform, indeed, is already at its final stage. There is another reform that has hardly started yet. This is judicial reform, and I think this will be my most important priority this year," Feldhusen said.

The ambassador also said that Germany has already received an invitation to take part in the celebrations of the Independence Day of Ukraine in 2021, adding that high-ranking guests from Germany are expected to visit Ukraine to participate in the first summit of the Crimean Platform on August 23.