18:31 25.01.2021

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

 The European Union will fully support judicial reforms that are important for Ukraine's European integration and its investment climate, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said.

"EU will fully support judicial reforms, crucial on Ukraine's European path and for its investment climate. Key elements of success: integrity vetting of the High Council of Justice; transparent selection system for the Constitutional Court," Maasikas wrote on Twitter on Monday.

As reported, the G7 Ambassadors presented a roadmap for judicial and anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine.

