Facts

14:46 18.12.2020

Ukraine can become platform for production of drugs needed to overcome pandemic - German ambassador

2 min read
Ukraine can become platform for production of drugs needed to overcome pandemic - German ambassador

Ukraine has a chance to become a platform for the production of drugs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, said German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.

"Although we need international cooperation and globalization, and Germany will remain a committed supporter of these processes in the future, there are things that need to be transferred to their native soil. This is an initiative within the German economy that provides that the vital goods that we need including in order to fight the pandemic, for example, the main ingredients of medicines must be produced closer to home. This is also a chance for Ukraine," Feldhuzen said during an online discussion at the Kyiv Security Forum on Friday.

The ambassador clarified that Ukraine is geographically close to the EU, Germany and has a large amount of qualified labor resources. According to her, Ukraine can become the country where medicines and other categories of products can be produced.

Feldhusen urged Ukraine to continue to reform its public health system so that it can respond to pandemics that are likely to emerge.

"If we compare Germany and Ukraine, which introduced tough measures and restrictions at the beginning, both of our countries gained time to adapt to the pandemic. Our health systems were not overwhelmed by the pandemic, and patients could access treatment," she explained.

In addition, the ambassador thanked Ukraine in the aspect of international cooperation for sending its doctors to Italy, and the Mriya plane sent personal protective equipment to many countries.

 

Tags: #feldhusen #ukraine #drugs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 18.12.2020
Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

16:28 18.12.2020
Zelensky looks forward to Erdoğan's visit to Kyiv in early 2021

Zelensky looks forward to Erdoğan's visit to Kyiv in early 2021

15:39 18.12.2020
Canada, Ukraine to modernize FTA in 2021 – ambassador

Canada, Ukraine to modernize FTA in 2021 – ambassador

09:24 17.12.2020
Ukraine records 12,047 COVID-19 cases per day, 12,939 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 12,047 COVID-19 cases per day, 12,939 people recovered – Stepanov

17:44 16.12.2020
Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

Agreement with UK may commence from Jan 1 - trade representative

10:52 16.12.2020
Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

09:26 16.12.2020
Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

15:37 15.12.2020
For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

09:21 15.12.2020
Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

09:15 15.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

Rada appoints Laputina Minister for Veterans Affairs - 248 affirmative votes

NABU searching Culture Ministry

Putin vows to step up Russia's support for Donbas

LATEST

Tatarov denies info on issuance of sanction for his detention

EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

Ukraine hopes to attract U.S. investors, partners through reforming defense industry - Dpty PM Urusky at meeting with Defense Attaché of U.S. Embassy

SBI notifies of suspicion Air Force commander, flight director, commander of military unit in connection with AN-26 crash in Kharkiv region

MPs gather about a hundred votes for holding extraordinary Rada meeting

Unknown persons set car of NABU detective on fire in Lviv

ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

Rada appoints Laputina Minister for Veterans Affairs - 248 affirmative votes

About 59% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen – Stepanov

Vaccines against COVID-19 cannot be brought immediately for everyone - Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD