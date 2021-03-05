G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

G7 Ambassadors have called on the Council of Judges of Ukraine to postpone the appointment of judges to the High Council of Justice (HCJ) and the Constitutional Court until new selection processes are approved.

"Ambassadors urged the Council of Judges to postpone appointments to the High Council of Justice and Constitutional Court, pending the establishment of transparent, credible selection processes," the G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine said in a statement on Twitter.

According to the statement, G7 Ambassadors met on Friday with the leadership of the Supreme Court of Ukraine and the Council of Judges and "underscored the G7's commitment to helping Ukraine with judicial reform that delivers impartial, independent, professional, accountable and equitable justice for all Ukrainians."

"A critical part of comprehensive reform, which includes reform of the High Council of Justice, is ensuring the integrity, ethics and qualifications of judicial appointees," the statement said.