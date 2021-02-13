Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will propose to the Verkhovna Rada to support bills to solve problematic issues in the judicial system, his press service said on Saturday.

It is reported that the powers of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv (DACK) will be reduced.

In the event of the adoption of the first draft law, all judicial disputes in which acts of central executive authorities, state regulators and any other subject of powers that apply to the entire territory of Ukraine are appealed, will be removed from the exclusive jurisdiction of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and will be referred to the Supreme Court as first instance court. The court of appeal in such disputes will be the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

"Such a settlement of the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as a court of first instance will make it impossible to manipulate the decisions of the subjects of power, which previously could have been provoked through appeals to the DACK," the message says.

The second bill provides for mandatory verification of virtue of current and future members of the High Council of Justice, and also regulates activities of the disciplinary inspectors service as a permanent structural unit of the High Council of Justice secretariat.

The third bill introduces amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses and introduces liability for failure to provide information at the request of the disciplinary inspector of the High Council of Justice.

The President considers the adoption of such bills extremely necessary and insists on their prompt consideration.

"The current legislation provides necessary framework for making changes. But concrete steps require confirmation from parliament," Zelensky said.