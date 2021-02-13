Facts

15:03 13.02.2021

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

2 min read
Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will propose to the Verkhovna Rada to support bills to solve problematic issues in the judicial system, his press service said on Saturday.

It is reported that the powers of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv (DACK) will be reduced.

In the event of the adoption of the first draft law, all judicial disputes in which acts of central executive authorities, state regulators and any other subject of powers that apply to the entire territory of Ukraine are appealed, will be removed from the exclusive jurisdiction of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and will be referred to the Supreme Court as first instance court. The court of appeal in such disputes will be the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

"Such a settlement of the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as a court of first instance will make it impossible to manipulate the decisions of the subjects of power, which previously could have been provoked through appeals to the DACK," the message says.

The second bill provides for mandatory verification of virtue of current and future members of the High Council of Justice, and also regulates activities of the disciplinary inspectors service as a permanent structural unit of the High Council of Justice secretariat.

The third bill introduces amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses and introduces liability for failure to provide information at the request of the disciplinary inspector of the High Council of Justice.

The President considers the adoption of such bills extremely necessary and insists on their prompt consideration.

"The current legislation provides necessary framework for making changes. But concrete steps require confirmation from parliament," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #rada #judicial_reform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 13.02.2021
Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

12:19 13.02.2021
Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

17:35 12.02.2021
Zelensky appreciates ambassadors of France, Germany, United States, Canada, UK and Sweden for their visit to JFO area: they see what war in Donbas is

Zelensky appreciates ambassadors of France, Germany, United States, Canada, UK and Sweden for their visit to JFO area: they see what war in Donbas is

11:16 12.02.2021
Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

09:48 12.02.2021
Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

09:36 12.02.2021
Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

19:27 11.02.2021
Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

18:22 11.02.2021
Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

17:44 11.02.2021
MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

12:06 11.02.2021
Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

LATEST

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Lutsk is interested in presenting its potential in Israel

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

U.S. should play one of key roles in ending military conflict in Donbas - Yermak

Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions switch to distance learning during bad weather

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD