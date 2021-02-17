Facts

14:03 17.02.2021

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Ukraine will move to a four-level adaptive quarantine next week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"I would like to announce a return to the adaptive quarantine model, when one or another level of quarantine restrictions will be established within the boundaries of the region, depending on the epidemiological situation. As in the last time, four levels of epidemiological danger are envisaged, each of which has clear limitations and criteria for determining. I want to emphasize that the decision will come into effect next week, so all Ukrainians will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with it in advance, prepare for it," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to the corresponding draft resolution, it is planned to return to the quarantine regime with four levels of epidemiological danger - "green", "yellow", "orange" and "red" from February 22.

At the same time, the quarantine itself will be extended from the end of February to April 30 of this year.

