Police open criminal proceedings on facts of illegal searches, detentions in occupied Crimea

On Wednesday, investigators from Kyiv-based Main Police Directorate in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol began criminal proceedings on the fact that the occupying state's "law enforcers" conducted a number of simultaneous illegal searches in seven regions of the occupied Crimea and detained representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.

The actions of the occupation authorities are qualified under Part 2 of Article 162 (violation of the inviolability of the home), Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal imprisonment) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"The perpetrators face liability in the form of imprisonment for up to five years. The procedural guidance is carried out by Kyiv-based prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the message says.

As reported, in early hours of February 17, officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation came to search the houses of the Crimean Tatars in the occupied Crimea.