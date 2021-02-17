Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, no casualties - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-led forces in Donbas violated ceasefire four times, Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces operation headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on February 16, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force Russia-occupation troops fired in the direction of Ukrainian positions from 82-caliber mortars near Krasnohorivka. Near Vodiane, in the Azov region, the enemy opened fire from heavy anti-tank and underbarrel grenade launchers. In the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, near the settlement of Pivdenne, the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired from sniper weapons [...] There were no combat losses among our soldiers," a message on the JFO headquarters official Facebook page said on Wednesday morning.

OSCE representatives were notified of the facts of ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side in the JCCC.

"Since the beginning of this day, February 17, the situation in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation is controlled by the Ukrainian soldiers, no violations of the ceasefire have been recorded," the Joint Forces headquarters reported.