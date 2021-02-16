Facts

16:10 16.02.2021

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

2 min read
SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced suspicion of committing a crime to blogger, leader of the Shariy Party Anatoliy Shariy, who, according to investigators, carried out illegal activities to the detriment of the country's national security in the information sphere.

According to the SBU press center, the department has reason to believe that Shariy acted on the orders of foreign structures.

The suspicion was announced under the procedural leadership of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office in the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other criteria).

"In particular, with regard to the last article, we are talking about inciting national, racial or religious hatred, humiliation of national honor and dignity, etc. The evidence of the investigation was confirmed by a number of expert studies that established that there are facts of his subversive activities against Ukraine," the press service said.

Thus, it has been established that since 2012, via social networks, electronic media and Russian TV channels, Shariy has assisted the state and non-governmental structures of the Russian Federation in carrying out special information operations.

In particular, he was engaged in discrediting the state policy of Ukraine, deliberately and purposefully disseminated manipulative, distorted information about government initiatives and events in Donbas to aggravate and destabilize the socio-political and socio-economic situation, incite interethnic and inter-confessional conflicts.

The SBU said that these illegal actions of Anatoliy Shariy were actively used by the Russian media: Rossiya 24 (VGTRK), Rossiya 1, Zvezda TV channel run by the Russian Ministry of Defense, and others.

"The attention of the investigation was also taken by the repeated statements and appeals of citizens and organizations about the possible anti-Ukrainian activities of the blogger on the basis of materials distributed by him on the Internet and speeches on the Russian media," the SBU said.

Investigative actions are now continuing and other persons are being identified who contributed or may be involved in the systemic illegal activities of Shariy.

Tags: #blogger #shariy #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:06 09.02.2021
I am not going to work against Ukraine, but I ready to tell Europeans about corruption, Ukrainians about SBU – Neskoromny

I am not going to work against Ukraine, but I ready to tell Europeans about corruption, Ukrainians about SBU – Neskoromny

12:33 09.02.2021
SBU conducts searches at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih – President of AmCham

SBU conducts searches at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih – President of AmCham

08:55 05.02.2021
Ex-head of Ukraine's State Food and Grain Corporation suspected of embezzlement - SBU

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Food and Grain Corporation suspected of embezzlement - SBU

13:24 04.02.2021
Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

12:35 03.02.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

11:33 03.02.2021
SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

17:32 01.02.2021
SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

12:49 01.02.2021
SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

13:58 25.01.2021
Investigative bodies to say in near future that Naumov was to be removed since he was obstacle to Neskornomny's position in SBU's leadership – source

Investigative bodies to say in near future that Naumov was to be removed since he was obstacle to Neskornomny's position in SBU's leadership – source

11:29 25.01.2021
Murder of head of SBU's internal security dept prepared in collusion with several persons

Murder of head of SBU's internal security dept prepared in collusion with several persons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

LATEST

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times since midnight, no casualties

Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD