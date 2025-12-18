Long-range drones hit Russian equipment at Belbek airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars - SBU

Photo: SBU

On Thursday night, long-range drones of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Alpha Special Operations Center successfully practiced against Russian air defense components at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, the SBU reported in its Telegram channel.

"As a result of targeted hits by Ukrainian drones, the following were hit: two Nebo-SVU long-range radar detection complexes (the price of each is about $60-100 million); the 92N6 radar, which is a component of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $30 million, export price is $60 million); the Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $12 million, export price is $19 million)," the Ukrainian special services said in a statement.

According to the report, a MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition was also hit, the estimated price of which is $30–50 million, depending on the configuration and armament.

"The SBU continues effective work to destroy air defense systems in Crimea, which cover important military and logistical facilities of the occupiers. The elimination of the components of this echeloned system significantly weakens the enemy’s defense and military capabilities in the Crimean direction," the SBU said.