Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:19 18.12.2025

Long-range drones hit Russian equipment at Belbek airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars - SBU

1 min read
Long-range drones hit Russian equipment at Belbek airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars - SBU
Photo: SBU

On Thursday night, long-range drones of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Alpha Special Operations Center successfully practiced against Russian air defense components at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, the SBU reported in its Telegram channel.

"As a result of targeted hits by Ukrainian drones, the following were hit: two Nebo-SVU long-range radar detection complexes (the price of each is about $60-100 million); the 92N6 radar, which is a component of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $30 million, export price is $60 million); the Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $12 million, export price is $19 million)," the Ukrainian special services said in a statement.

According to the report, a MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition was also hit, the estimated price of which is $30–50 million, depending on the configuration and armament.

"The SBU continues effective work to destroy air defense systems in Crimea, which cover important military and logistical facilities of the occupiers. The elimination of the components of this echeloned system significantly weakens the enemy’s defense and military capabilities in the Crimean direction," the SBU said.

Tags: #sbu #belbek_airport

MORE ABOUT

16:14 15.12.2025
SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

20:56 12.12.2025
SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

19:49 11.12.2025
Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

10:05 11.12.2025
SBU halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

SBU halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

13:24 04.12.2025
Saleswoman arrested for correcting enemy strikes on Kramatorsk — SBU

Saleswoman arrested for correcting enemy strikes on Kramatorsk — SBU

13:46 03.12.2025
SBU charges 'Doctor Evil' in absentia for torturing prisoners

SBU charges 'Doctor Evil' in absentia for torturing prisoners

11:44 02.12.2025
SBU exposes AFU’s British instructor recruited by Russian intelligence agencies – sources

SBU exposes AFU’s British instructor recruited by Russian intelligence agencies – sources

14:42 29.11.2025
SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

17:57 28.11.2025
Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

12:47 25.11.2025
SBU, defense forces attack Novorossiysk oil terminal, Russian navy base - source

SBU, defense forces attack Novorossiysk oil terminal, Russian navy base - source

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

Zelenskyy: Not letting Ukraine use Russian assets will disrupt dialogue and diplomacy

Zelenskyy: If a peace plan is agreed, funds from Russian assets will go entirely to reconstruction

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian team already on its way to USA to continue negotiations on Fri and Sat

Zelenskyy: Some differences remain on issue of territories, frozen assets of the Russian Federation and others

LATEST

Peace is not cheap, it's priceless - Costa welcoming Zelenskyy to EC meeting

More than half of Ukrainians who know about 'Midas' case consider Zelenskyy responsible for Mindich's actions – KIIS

Russian intelligence trying to intimidate Belgian politicians over frozen assets – media

Zelenskyy arrives at EU summit

Cancellation of power outage schedules currently impossible due to daily shelling - Ministry of Energy

Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

Poroshenko called for support for naming a street in central Kyiv after Andriy Parubiy

Kyiv Mayor: Completion of core construction works at Mostytska station planned for 2026

Zelenskyy: Not letting Ukraine use Russian assets will disrupt dialogue and diplomacy

Zelenskyy: If a peace plan is agreed, funds from Russian assets will go entirely to reconstruction

AD
AD