SBU strikes third Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

Long-range drones of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have struck the Russian oil production platform on the Caspian Sea shelf, owned by LUKOIL, for the third time in recent weeks, an SBU source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This time, we visited a drilling rig at the Rakushechne field (named after Valery Graifer). The drone’s onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform’s gas turbine installation," the agency’s source said.

Previously, SBU drones had already struck ice-resistant oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, which led to the suspension of production processes on them.

"The SBU continues to systematically reduce petrodollar revenues to the Russian war budget. All objects that provide financing for aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate goals," the agency’s interlocutor said.