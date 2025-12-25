SBU drones hit oil tanks in Temryuk, gas processing plant in Orenburg - source

Long-range drones of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Alpha Special Operations Center have successfully hit two important facilities in the Russian oil and gas sector: oil tanks in the Temryuk port and a gas processing plant in Orenburg, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Long-range drones of the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center successfully hit two important facilities in the Russian oil and gas sector. The first to be attacked was the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar Territory. Two tanks with oil products are burning there," the agency’s source said on Thursday.

According to him, the area of the fire is about 2,000 square meters. Some 70 people and 18 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

"Later, the SBU’s Christmas "greetings" also reached the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant. This is the world’s largest gas chemical complex, which processes 37.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year," the source informed.

The source noted that as a result of the arrival of drones, gas ignited in the pipeline of the 3U-70 plant overpass, which purifies raw gas from hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide.

The technological process at the enterprise has been suspended. The FIRMS service, which monitors fires in real time around the world, recorded fires at the plant.

"The SBU continues systematic attacks on the oil and gas sector facilities of the Russian Federation. Each of them hits the Russian budget, reduces foreign exchange earnings, complicates logistics and fuel supplies for the army. The SBU will continue to conduct special operations to create additional pressure on the Russian economy," a source in the SBU said.