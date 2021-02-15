About 180 Ukrainian tourists delayed in Zanzibar due to plane crash – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Embassy in Kenya are working to bring back about 180 Ukrainian tourists who are delayed in Zanzibar due to a plane crash as soon as possible, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"About 180 Ukrainian tourists are delayed in Zanzibar. The plane crashed. The Foreign Ministry and the Embassy in Kenya are working with a tour operator to provide citizens with proper conditions for staying during the delay and to resolve the issue of their return as soon as possible," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Monday.