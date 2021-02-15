Facts

10:28 15.02.2021

Ukrainians to be able to sign up for free vaccination against COVID-19 after March 1 – Liashko

After March 1, Ukrainians will be able to sign up for a free vaccination against COVID-19, said Chief Sanitary Doctor, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

"We want to start registration from March 1, because from March 1 we will know exactly the volume of vaccine supplies per month," he told reporters on Saturday.

According to Liashko, citizens who are not included in the priority groups to be vaccinated will be able to register for vaccination. When registering, citizens aged 18-59 years old will be included in the waiting list, citizens over 60 years old will be assigned the time and place of vaccination.

Liashko said that it would be possible to sign up for vaccination in three ways: through a special vaccination website, which will open in the near future, through queuing system at disposal of family doctors, and also by calling the contact center.

Also, the possibility of recording through the Diia application is currently being studied.

