Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire seven times over the past day, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded by a gunshot, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) has said.

"Over the past day, on February 10, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Force Operation. In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, near Pisky, Russian-occupation forces opened targeted fire from small arms and sniper weapons. As a result, the Ukrainian soldier was wounded by a gunshot. The serviceman was promptly taken to a hospital where he is provided with the necessary medical care. The health condition of the wounded is satisfactory," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The JFO headquarters said that in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, near Pivdenne, Russian-occupation forces fired from an automatic heavy-duty grenade launcher. Near the settlement of Zolote-4, an unmanned aerial vehicle was used, which fired two VOG-17 shots at the JFO positions.

"The Ukrainian defenders provided an adequate response to the targeted shelling of the armed formations of the Russian Federation," the JFO headquarters said.

The OSCE representatives were notified of the facts of ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side in the JCCC.

"Since the beginning of the current day, February 11, no violations of the ceasefire have been recorded," the JFO headquarters said.