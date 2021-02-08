Ukraine to have platform to register for COVID-19 vaccination by start of mass vaccination – Zelensky

An online platform will appear in Ukraine via which it will be possible to sign up for vaccinations, it is to be developed by the first mass vaccination, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv.

"Back in November, I asked Fedorov [Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov] and Stepanov [Health Minister Maksym Stepanov] to develop a large platform so that people can sign up for vaccinations. So that when we received the schedule of vaccine supplies to Ukraine, people received information about the approximate date they can get a free vaccine. They will develop it by the first mass vaccination," he said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine had agreed on the supply of vaccines from the Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneсa and Novavax companies and would not purchase the Russian Sputnik V vaccine due to the lack of confirmation of its effectiveness.

By summer, Ukraine will have 10 million vaccines. The first round of vaccinations will begin this month.