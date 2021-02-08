Facts

12:36 08.02.2021

Ukraine to have platform to register for COVID-19 vaccination by start of mass vaccination – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine to have platform to register for COVID-19 vaccination by start of mass vaccination – Zelensky

An online platform will appear in Ukraine via which it will be possible to sign up for vaccinations, it is to be developed by the first mass vaccination, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv.

"Back in November, I asked Fedorov [Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov] and Stepanov [Health Minister Maksym Stepanov] to develop a large platform so that people can sign up for vaccinations. So that when we received the schedule of vaccine supplies to Ukraine, people received information about the approximate date they can get a free vaccine. They will develop it by the first mass vaccination," he said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine had agreed on the supply of vaccines from the Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneсa and Novavax companies and would not purchase the Russian Sputnik V vaccine due to the lack of confirmation of its effectiveness.

By summer, Ukraine will have 10 million vaccines. The first round of vaccinations will begin this month.

Tags: #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:30 08.02.2021
Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

09:45 08.02.2021
Radutsky hopes COVID-19 vaccination to start in Ukraine on Feb 15

Radutsky hopes COVID-19 vaccination to start in Ukraine on Feb 15

13:28 06.02.2021
Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

15:03 04.02.2021
Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

16:11 30.01.2021
COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

15:40 30.01.2021
Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

20:14 25.01.2021
Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

14:24 06.01.2021
Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

14:33 25.12.2020
Zelensky says paid vaccination won't be blocked in Ukraine, intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense

Zelensky says paid vaccination won't be blocked in Ukraine, intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense

16:02 22.12.2020
Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court suspends MH17 case until April 15

Results of intl language exams can be counted as final certification in foreign language in 2020/2021 academic year

Ukraine to be given priority in supply of vaccines under COVAX initiative – WHO Director-General

We agree on supply of Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Novavax vaccines to Ukraine – Zelensky

President's Office launches 30 large-scale weekly forums – Zelensky

LATEST

Court suspends MH17 case until April 15

District Administrative Court refuses to secure Tupytsky's claim against State Protection Department

Germany allocates EUR 13.1 mln to improve 12 medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

Results of intl language exams can be counted as final certification in foreign language in 2020/2021 academic year

Netherlands to not prosecute Ukraine for unclosed airspace in MH17 case – media

Medvedchuk's wife put on Myrotvorets website database

Zelensky approves plan for admitting foreign military staff to Ukraine for conducting exercises in 2021

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 13.1 mln to fight COVID-19, overcome consequences of pandemic

Ukravtodor, Turkey's Dogus sign contract for building new bridge in Kremenchuk for UAH 11.3 bln

Some 23 mobile teams to vaccinate in each region, 572 across Ukraine – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD