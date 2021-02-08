Facts

12:56 08.02.2021

Biden to continue to support Ukraine – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Biden to continue to support Ukraine – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

U.S. President Joe Biden will continue to support Ukraine, as the U.S. Congress is doing, U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Ukraine Kristina Kvien said.

The U.S. Congress has always had very strong bipartisan support for Ukraine, and this will continue during the new administration. President Biden had already stated that he was a serious supporter of Ukraine, supported its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and he would support Ukraine, just like this did the United States Congress, she said All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv.

