Facts

11:17 08.02.2021

President's Office launches 30 large-scale weekly forums – Zelensky

President's Office launches 30 large-scale weekly forums – Zelensky

The Office of the President of Ukraine on Monday, February 8, will start a series of 30 large-scale weekly forums that will be held in the format of a dialogue with society, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today, the first event is taking place, with which we start a series of 30 large-scale weekly forums in Ukraine. This is the start of a large public dialogue with the participation of the authorities, the public, our international partners, our Ukrainian experts, scientists, journalists and just all ordinary citizens of the country," he said, opening the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv.

Zelensky said that over the next months at the forum, in addition to the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease topic, "we will talk about security and defense, about peace and war, about Crimea and Donbas, utility tariffs, judicial and anti-corruption systems, agriculture, digitalization and infrastructure, education, science, culture and sports, about the medical, social sphere, about the Ukrainian industry, ecology, local government and many other very important topics."

